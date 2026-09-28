Drishyam The Conclusion Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn Starrer Sells More Than 1.50 Lakh Tickets For Its Opening Day

Drishyam The Conclusion Advance Booking | YouTube

Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam The Conclusion is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie is all set to release on October 2, 2026, and on Sunday, the advance booking of the film was started. Well, in just 24 hours, Drishyam The Conclusion has done fantastic pre-sales for its opening day, proving that the Abhishek Pathak directorial is heading for a great start.

According to Sacnilk, the movie has sold more than 1.50 lakh tickets for its first day till now, and the gross collection stands at Rs. 7.16 crore. Drishyam The Conclusion is still three days away from its release, so it is expected to gain momentum during the pre-sales and earn a fantastic amount even before it releases.

Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 1

The trade is expecting that Drishyam The Conclusion will easily cross the Rs. 40 crore mark at the box office on its first day. However, if the advance booking gets better and the footfalls on day one increase, we can expect it to collect a better amount.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection

Drishyam 2 had taken an opening of Rs. 15.38 crore net in India, and the film's lifetime collection was Rs. 239.67 net. Well, Drishyam The Conclusion will easily beat Drishyam 2 at the box office on its first day.

Drishyam The Conclusion Not A Remake Of Drishyam 3

Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam and Drishyam 2 were the remakes of the Malayalam movies of the same name, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role. However, for the third instalment of the Hindi version, the makers decided to have a fresh story, and it is not the remake of Malayalam Drishyam 3, which was released earlier this year.

The expectations from Drishyam The Conclusion are quite high, so let's wait and watch how the film turns out to be.