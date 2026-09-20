Drishyam Actress Shriya Saran Reveals Why She Had Hired Only Blind People In Her Spa - FPJ Exclusive

Shriya Saran |

Shriya Saran will soon be making the most of her escape plan during the upcoming October 2 Gandhi Jayanti national holiday, along with Ajay Devgn in Drishyam: The Conclusion, the final part of the franchise. However, when we caught up with her one evening over dinner in Goa recently during the trailer launch of the movie, there was another aspect of her life we wanted to know more about.

In 2011, she opened a spa where visually challenged individuals were employed. While Shriya informed us that it is no longer functioning, with the pandemic sounding its death knell, she explained in detail about how the idea for it had come about.

‘Blind people have super sense of touch’

“It was located in Lokhandwala, and I had named it Shree Spa. We had trained therapists and masseurs, some who were completely blind, and others who had around 15 per cent vision,” Shriya said.

But what prompted her to take such a significant step, which involved the investment of time and money?

“I spent a lot of time in the blind school which was opposite my own (DPS Mathura Road, New Delhi), where I would see the blind children playing cricket,” Shriya told us. She and her mother, Neeraja, realised over time that there were hardly any employment opportunities for visually impaired people in India. And that’s what led to the idea of the salon, as blind people have a super sense of touch, helping them to give massages which were better compared to which others would be capable of giving.

The pandemic may have led to the closure of the salon, but we at The Free Press

Journal sincerely hope that the universe pays attention and showers some magic onto the revival of this brilliant idea that Shriya had implemented, leading to the reopening of this spa, and then some more. Are the Angels of Mumbai listening out there?