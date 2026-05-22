Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Mohanlal Starrer Expected To Stay Steady On Friday

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection | Instagram

Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 was released on Thursday, and it received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The movie, on its first day, minted Rs. 15.85 crore net in India (Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada), which is a good amount. But, it was expected that the movie might open to around Rs. 20 crore net in India. The worldwide gross collection of the film on day one was Rs. 43.37 crore.

Now, all eyes are on Friday's collection. As per early estimates, we can expect Drishyam 3 to collect around Rs. 12-15 crore net at the box office in India, on its second day. So, the two-day total can be around Rs. 27-30 crore. However, if the footfalls in the night shows are better, then the collection can be more as well.

Drishyam 3 Budget

According to reports, Drishyam 3 is made on a budget of Rs. 100 crore. So, the film surely needs to show a good jump at the box office over the weekend. Meanwhile, maybe with its worldwide gross collection, the Mohanlal-starrer will surpass its budget soon.

Drishyam 3 Review

Drishyam 3 has received mixed to positive reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Drishyam 3 may not surpass the ingenious precision of its predecessor, but it understands the tragic burden of living inside one’s own alibi. The film succeeds because it recognises that secrets do not disappear with time. They simply become family traditions."

Drishyam 3 Release

Drishyam 3 is originally a Malayalam film, but it has been dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada as well. On its day one, the major chunk of the collection came from the original version, and the Telugu dubbed version performed reasonably. But the Tamil and Kannada versions have failed to grab the attention of the audience on the first day.