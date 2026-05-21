Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Mohanlal Starrer Is Heading For A Fantastic Opening

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection | Instagram

On his 66th birthday, Mohanlal gave a treat to his fans by releasing one of the most-awaited Malayalam films of the year, Drishyam 3. As it is a franchise movie, the pre-release buzz was excellent, and everyone was looking forward to watching the film in the theatre. Jeethu Joseph's directorial has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, but it is all set to take a bumper opening at the box office.

As per early estimates, we can expect the film to collect around Rs 15-20 crore net in India on its first day. However, if the footfalls are better in the evening and night shows, the collection can be more as well.

The movie, because of the franchise hype, will surely get a good opening. But, it will be interesting to see what response it will get at the box office in the coming days, as critics and the audience's reviews are mixed.

Drishyam 3 Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of Drishyam 3, according to reports, the movie is made on a budget of Rs 100 crore. So, after a fantastic opening, it surely needs to continue to collect a good amount at the box office in the coming days.

Drishyam 3 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3.5 stars to Drishyam 3 and wrote, "Drishyam 3 may not surpass the ingenious precision of its predecessor, but it understands the tragic burden of living inside one’s own alibi. The film succeeds because it recognises that secrets do not disappear with time. They simply become family traditions."

Drishyam 3 was made with immense love, passion, and gratitude, and seeing that love come back through your response has been deeply moving. Your reviews, your words, and the emotions you have shared mean far more to me than any number ever can. Thank you for watching, for… pic.twitter.com/TklQuOpnZA — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) May 21, 2026

Mohanlal Pens Heartfelt Note For Fans

On Thursday, as Drishyam 3 released in theatres, Mohanlal penned a heartfelt note for his fans. He tweeted, "Drishyam 3 was made with immense love, passion, and gratitude, and seeing that love come back through your response has been deeply moving. Your reviews, your words, and the emotions you have shared mean far more to me than any number ever can. Thank you for watching, for connecting, for feeling every moment, and for embracing Georgekutty and family as your own (sic)."