 Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal's Return As Georgekutty Opens To Impressive ₹13.70 Crore In India
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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal's Return As Georgekutty Opens To Impressive ₹13.70 Crore In India

Mohanlal returned as Georgekutty in Drishyam 3, which has registered a strong opening at the box office. The Malayalam version collected Rs 13.70 crore on Day 1, while the film also earned from Telugu, Tamil and Kannada markets. Overseas, the thriller grossed Rs 30 crore, taking its total worldwide collection to Rs 48.37 crore on opening day.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, May 22, 2026, 11:15 AM IST
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal's Return As Georgekutty Opens To Impressive ₹13.70 Crore In India
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1 | Photo Via YouTube

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has returned as Georgekutty in the third part of Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film is a sequel to Drishyam 2 and the third installment in the Drishyam film series. The movie also features Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath reprising their roles from the previous two films. While Drishyam 3 has received mixed responses from critics and audiences, it has opened to an impressive number at the box office.

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 earned Rs 13.70 crore in Malayalam on Day 1 across 3,503 screens. In other languages, the film collected Rs 20 lakh in Kannada, Rs 45 lakh in Tamil, and Rs 1.50 crore in Telugu. Overseas, the film grossed Rs 30 crore, taking its total worldwide gross collection to an impressive Rs 48.37 crore.

Drishyam 3 Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of Drishyam 3, reports suggest that the film has been made on a budget of ₹100 crore. After a fantastic opening, the movie now needs to maintain a strong box office performance in the coming days.

Mohanlal's Heartfelt Note For Fans

On Thursday, as Drishyam 3 released in theatres, Mohanlal penned a heartfelt note for his fans. He tweeted, "Drishyam 3 was made with immense love, passion, and gratitude, and seeing that love come back through your response has been deeply moving. Your reviews, your words, and the emotions you have shared mean far more to me than any number ever can. Thank you for watching, for connecting, for feeling every moment, and for embracing Georgekutty and family as your own (sic)."

Drishyam 3 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3.5 stars to Drishyam 3 and wrote, "Drishyam 3 may not surpass the ingenious precision of its predecessor, but it understands the tragic burden of living inside one’s own alibi. The film succeeds because it recognises that secrets do not disappear with time. They simply become family traditions."

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