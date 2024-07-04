Drashti Dhami Gives Befitting Reply To Trolls Calling Her Baby Bump Fake: 'Can You See It Now?'

Actress Drashti Dhami is all set to welcome her first child with husband Neeraj Khemka in October this year. Ever since she announced the good news on social media, the actress was being targeted by trolls who claimed that her baby bump was 'not visible' and even wondered if it was 'fake'.

However, Drashti silenced the trolls and haters once and for all with a new video on her social media. On Wednesday night, she took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself, flaunting her baby bump in a red fit.

"Proof that my baby bump is not just a really big lunch... For all those asking me, can you see it now?" she captioned the post, in which she shared a string of photos stitched into a video.

As soon as she shared the video, netizens showered her with love and wished for her good health. "Yayyyyyy cutie," actress Mrunal Thakur commented, while Jankee Parekh Mehta wrote, "Hot mamma!"

Drashti tied the knot with businessman Neeraj Khemka in 2015 and the two are now set to welcome their first child after nine years of marriage. Announcing the news on social media, the couple had shared a note, "Could be pink, could be blue... all we know is that we are due! October 2024."

Drashti is known for her roles in TV shows like Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Dill Mill Gayye, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. The actress has been a part of web shows like The Empire and Duranga.