‘Don’t Want To Shift To Place That Has Rent More Than 1 Lakh’: Asha Negi Calls This Her ‘Middle Class’ Habit

Asha Negi, who is back on screen with Jio Cinema’s ‘Honeymoon Photographer’ has got her ardent fans hooked on to the show. While the viewers of the show have heaped praises on the actress for her acting chops in the show, it was the actress’ recent media interaction that made us aware of something she called a ‘middle class habit.’

In a recent interaction with India Today, Asha Negi was quizzed about having a middle class habit if any. The actress, opened up on the same and went ahead to state that she has a lot of them even today. Asha states that even today, she does not prefer renting apartments on the higher end. The actress says, “So many. I still don’t want to pay a higher rent. Like I don’t want to shift to a place that has rent more than a lakh or something. That is a middle class mentality. Bahut hai, Bahut sari hai aise toh.”

When asked did she consider buying a house for herself in Mumbai, the Pavitra Rishta fame said, “Yaar I am an idiot na. (Giggles) You know, I would have jab television kar rahi thi na tab. Now the thing is, I want to be selective, I want to be very conscious about the projects that I am doing. Toh ya toh paisa kama lo, ya ache projects kar lo. Toh television ke time par bana liya hota toh hogaya hota, abhi thoda mushkil horaha hai.”

For the uninformed, Asha made her television debut in the year 2010 with ‘Sapno se bhare Naina.’ She however gained popularity with her stint in Pavitra Rishta.