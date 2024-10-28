 'Don't Wanna Take Credit': Ishaan Khatter Shuts Down Viral Post For Claiming He Played Rajesh Khattar's Daughter In Sooryavansham
Ishaan Khatter, who made his Bollywood debut with Beyond the Clouds, recently refuted reports that he played Rajesh Khattar's daughter in the 1999 film Sooryavansham. Taking to Instagram, Ishaan addressed the viral post, writing, "Setting the record straight once and for all. That child, god bless her, is not me. Sorry to disappoint y’all, just don’t wanna take credit for her work."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Shahid Kapoor's half-brother, actor Ishaan Khatter, was earlier reported to have played the role of Rajesh Khatter's daughter in the 1999 film Sooryavansham, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Soundarya in the lead. However, he has finally refuted earlier reports claiming he played the role.

Check it out:

article-image

An IG post titled "Unknown facts about the cult classic Sooryavansham..." mentioned, "Ishaan Khatter played the role of the daughter of Rajesh Khattar in the movie but he appears only for few frames."

In fact, the Wikipedia page of Sooryavansham also mentions that Ishaan played the role of Rajesh's baby daughter.

article-image

On the work front, Ishaan made his Bollywood debut with Beyond the Clouds in 2017.

However, he gained popularity after starring in Dhadak alongside Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. It was a remake of the 2016 Marathi language film Sairat.

Ishaan also appeared as a child actor in his brother Shahid Kapoor's film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!

After Dhadak, Ishaan featured in movies including Khaali Peeli, Phone Bhoot and Pippa.

He was last seen in Nicole Kidman's The Perfect Couple, an American thriller series. It was based on the 2018 novel with the same name by Elin Hilderbrand.

The series also starred Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Donna Lynne Champlin, Meghann Fahy, Jack Reynor, Sam Nivola, Michael Beach, Mia Isaac and Dakota Fanning, among others.

Next, Ishaan has The Royals, which will premiere on Netflix and will feature a star-studded cast, including Bhumi Pednekar, Nora Fatehi, Zeenat Aman, Chunky Panday, Sakshi Tanwar, and Dino Morea.

