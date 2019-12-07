Don't mess with Virat: Amitabh Bachchan uses epic 'Amar Akbar Anthony' line to hail Kohli

After watching Virat Kohli's knock of 94 runs against West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan said one should not mess with the India skipper.

Bachchan used his dialogue from the cult movie 'Amar Akbar Anthony' to come up with an analogy to describe Kohli's attitude.

"Yaar, how many times I have told you this, don't tease Virat, but you did not listen to me, now see he gave you a perfect response, look at West Indies' face, how much he rattled them (with due respects to Anthony Bhai)," Bachchan tweeted in Hindi.