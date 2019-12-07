Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma? Sorry Hitman fans, this Virat stat shows there’s just no comparison in T20Is

Most 50+ scores in T20Is

23 V Kohli

22 Rohit Sharma

17 M Guptill

16 P Stirling/ D Warner

Respect your opponents – Virat

After playing a match-winning knock of 94 runs against West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series, skipper Virat Kohli said that cricket is all about playing hard, but in the end, it is important to have respect for your opponents.

In the match, Kohli was seen imitating Windies' bowler Kesrick Williams's trademark celebration style.

"No, it is not the CPL. It happened to me in Jamaica when he got me out so I thought I would tick a few in the notebook as well but all good, smiles out there, in the end, that's what you want to see, good competitive cricket but at the end of the day we shake hands, that's what cricket is all about, play hard but at the end have respect for your opponents," Kohli said at the post-match ceremony.

In the 16th over of India's innings, Kohli was seen imitating Williams. The first ball of the over was dispatched for a boundary. The next ball was then flicked for a six on the leg side.

It was then that Kohli brought out the notebook celebration and Williams looked on in amusement.

In 2017, Williams had given Kohli a 'notebook-style' goodbye after taking his wicket and Kohli had clearly not forgotten about that.

This innings by Kohli enabled India to chase down the target of 208 with eight balls to spare.

India and West Indies will next lock horns in the second T20I on Sunday, December 8.