Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma? Sorry Hitman fans, this Virat stat shows there’s just no comparison in T20Is

There are few joys in life that can compare with watching an on-fire Virat Kohli script a chase. In Hyderabad on Friday, Kohli was at his most Kohlisque – the perfect combination of will and skill – as he sauntered past a 200-target like it was barely there.
After a slow start, Kohli just went into a special zone flicking and driving the ball into the stands at will. Charged up he also imitated Kesrick Willams’ epic notebook celebration after hitting him over the stands.
Along the way, he also fell 3 runs short of the T20I summit. At the moment, Virat Kohli has 2455 runs from 68 innings, while Rohit Sharma has 2547 from 94 innings.
Kohli however has played 26 fewer innings. Both of them have comparable strike rates, but it’s the average which tells the gulf in class.Kohli averages the Bradmansque 51.91 in T20Is while Rohit’s average is 31.83 (which is impressive) but just not in the same league.
However, one parameter where Rohit easily outshines Virat is the number of sixes. While Virat has only hit 64 sixes, Rohit Sharma has 115.
Check out the stats below:
Most 50+ scores in T20Is
23 V Kohli
22 Rohit Sharma
17 M Guptill
16 P Stirling/ D Warner
Respect your opponents – Virat
After playing a match-winning knock of 94 runs against West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series, skipper Virat Kohli said that cricket is all about playing hard, but in the end, it is important to have respect for your opponents.
In the match, Kohli was seen imitating Windies' bowler Kesrick Williams's trademark celebration style.
"No, it is not the CPL. It happened to me in Jamaica when he got me out so I thought I would tick a few in the notebook as well but all good, smiles out there, in the end, that's what you want to see, good competitive cricket but at the end of the day we shake hands, that's what cricket is all about, play hard but at the end have respect for your opponents," Kohli said at the post-match ceremony.
In the 16th over of India's innings, Kohli was seen imitating Williams. The first ball of the over was dispatched for a boundary. The next ball was then flicked for a six on the leg side.
It was then that Kohli brought out the notebook celebration and Williams looked on in amusement.
In 2017, Williams had given Kohli a 'notebook-style' goodbye after taking his wicket and Kohli had clearly not forgotten about that.
This innings by Kohli enabled India to chase down the target of 208 with eight balls to spare.
India and West Indies will next lock horns in the second T20I on Sunday, December 8.
