Not CPL, this is the real reason Virat Kohli imitated Kesrick Williams’ trademark ‘notebook’ celebration

"No, it is not the CPL. It happened to me in Jamaica when he got me out so I thought I would tick a few in the notebook as well but all good, smiles out there, in the end, that's what you want to see, good competitive cricket but at the end of the day we shake hands, that's what cricket is all about, play hard but at the end have respect for your opponents," Kohli said at the post-match ceremony.

In the 16th over of India's innings, Kohli was seen imitating Williams. The first ball of the over was dispatched for a boundary. The next ball was then flicked for a six on the leg side.

It was then that Kohli brought out the notebook celebration and Williams looked on in amusement.

In 2017, Williams had given Kohli a 'notebook-style' goodbye after taking his wicket and Kohli had clearly not forgotten about that.

This innings by Kohli enabled India to chase down the target of 208 with eight balls to spare.

India and West Indies will next lock horns in the second T20I on Sunday, December 8.