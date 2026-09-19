'Don’t Let The World Shame You': Karishma Tanna Embraces Postpartum Body, Shares Powerful Message For Mothers Amid Katrina Kaif Getting Trolled For Weight Gain

Karishma Tanna Shares Pictures Of Her Postpartum Body | Instagram

A few days ago, Katrina Kaif made an appearance at the Ambanis' Ganpati celebration. She was accompanied by her husband Vicky Kaushal, and on social media, everyone started trolling her because of her postpartum weight gain. Many celebrities have come out in support of Katrina, and on Saturday, Karishma Tanna, who also became a mother in July this year, took to Instagram to share her postpartum pictures and also wrote a special message for all the new mothers.

Karishma Tanna Embraces Postpartum Body

Karishma wrote, "This is my postpartum body—softer, curvier, out of shape… and I’m embracing every bit of it. 🤍 To everyone who thinks I’m already back in shape—thank you! I truly appreciate the compliments because, honestly, I love receiving them. 😄 But beneath what you see, my body is still going through a lot."

The actress also posted about the comments that questioned whether her pregnancy was real. She explained that she is naturally tall, strong and leaner, but that doesn’t mean that her body hasn’t gone through any transformation.

She further wrote that her body created life, carried a baby, and delivered him. The actress also penned that her body is slowly healing. Karishma wrote, "The loose skin, the curves, the extra weight… I wear them all with pride."

Karishma Tanna's Message For New Mothers

Karishma concluded her post by writing a message for all the new mothers, "To every mother whose body has changed: don’t let the world rush you, judge you or shame you. We don’t owe anyone a “comeback.” We deserve patience, kindness and immense respect. This body made a miracle. And I’m so proud of her (sic)."

Karishma and her husband, Varun Bangera, were blessed with a baby boy in July this year. The couple have named their son Ved. After the delivery, the actress made a couple of appearances and happily posed for the paparazzi.