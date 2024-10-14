'Don't Be Daft': Kajol SNAPS At Journalist For Asking To Share 'Anecdote' On Being Betrayed At Do Patti Trailer Launch (VIDEO)

Bollywood actresses Kajol and Kriti Sanon launched the trailer of their upcoming film, Do Patti, in Mumbai on Monday, and while at it, the former was spotted snapping at a reporter for asking if she has been betrayed in life. She refused to share an "anecdote" and her co-stars, Kriti and Shaheer Sheikh also did not comment.

A video of the incident has now gone viral in which a journalist can be seen asking Kajol if she has ever been betrayed in life, in tandem with the theme of Do Patti. However, Kajol was visibly taken aback by the question, and she stated that she does not want to share an anecdote as it was "too personal".

"Don’t be daft! I am not going to share an anecdote. It is too personal. If it is betrayal, it is too personal. Obviously, I will not share," she said.

Kajol went on to say, "Betrayal is something that everyone experiences. We are grown up adults, you feel it as a child sometimes, you feel it as a teenager, you are bound to feel it at some point in your life for sure. Otherwise, you haven't lived life at all or you've been living under a tree somewhere."

Kriti then jokingly asked the journalist to share his story of getting betrayed, to which he replied that he'll do it off-record.

Do Patti marks Kriti's debut as a producer and it is also the first time that the actress will be seen essaying a double role. It also marks Shaheer Sheikh's Bollywood debut.

Set in the backdrop of a picturesque hill station, Do Patti is a story laced with half-truths, lies and twists after Kriti's evil twin returns to her life, leaving Kajol with more questions as she is busy solving a sinister case.

Do Patti is set to release on Netflix on October 25.