 'Don't Be Daft': Kajol SNAPS At Journalist For Asking To Share 'Anecdote' On Being Betrayed At Do Patti Trailer Launch (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Don't Be Daft': Kajol SNAPS At Journalist For Asking To Share 'Anecdote' On Being Betrayed At Do Patti Trailer Launch (VIDEO)

'Don't Be Daft': Kajol SNAPS At Journalist For Asking To Share 'Anecdote' On Being Betrayed At Do Patti Trailer Launch (VIDEO)

A video of the incident has now gone viral in which a journalist can be seen asking Kajol if she has ever been betrayed in life, in tandem with the theme of Do Patti

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actresses Kajol and Kriti Sanon launched the trailer of their upcoming film, Do Patti, in Mumbai on Monday, and while at it, the former was spotted snapping at a reporter for asking if she has been betrayed in life. She refused to share an "anecdote" and her co-stars, Kriti and Shaheer Sheikh also did not comment.

A video of the incident has now gone viral in which a journalist can be seen asking Kajol if she has ever been betrayed in life, in tandem with the theme of Do Patti. However, Kajol was visibly taken aback by the question, and she stated that she does not want to share an anecdote as it was "too personal".

"Don’t be daft! I am not going to share an anecdote. It is too personal. If it is betrayal, it is too personal. Obviously, I will not share," she said.

Read Also
'Side Ho Jao': Angry Kajol Yells, Calls Out Those Wearing Shoes Inside Durga Puja Pandal In Mumbai...
article-image

Kajol went on to say, "Betrayal is something that everyone experiences. We are grown up adults, you feel it as a child sometimes, you feel it as a teenager, you are bound to feel it at some point in your life for sure. Otherwise, you haven't lived life at all or you've been living under a tree somewhere."

FPJ Shorts
Mira Bhayandar: BJP Stakes Claim Over Ovala-Majiwada Seat, Challenges Shiv Sena-Shinde Faction Legislator Pratap Sarnaik's Hold
Mira Bhayandar: BJP Stakes Claim Over Ovala-Majiwada Seat, Challenges Shiv Sena-Shinde Faction Legislator Pratap Sarnaik's Hold
'Don't Be Daft': Kajol SNAPS At Journalist For Asking To Share 'Anecdote' On Being Betrayed At Do Patti Trailer Launch (VIDEO)
'Don't Be Daft': Kajol SNAPS At Journalist For Asking To Share 'Anecdote' On Being Betrayed At Do Patti Trailer Launch (VIDEO)
SBI SCO Recruitment For 1,497 SCO Positions Ends Today: Apply On Official Website Here
SBI SCO Recruitment For 1,497 SCO Positions Ends Today: Apply On Official Website Here
Delhi Govt Imposes Ban On Firecrackers Till January 1 To Combat Air Pollution
Delhi Govt Imposes Ban On Firecrackers Till January 1 To Combat Air Pollution

Kriti then jokingly asked the journalist to share his story of getting betrayed, to which he replied that he'll do it off-record.

Do Patti marks Kriti's debut as a producer and it is also the first time that the actress will be seen essaying a double role. It also marks Shaheer Sheikh's Bollywood debut.

Read Also
'Chilla Kyu Rahe Ho?': Kriti Sanon Asks Paparazzi To Lower Their Voices While They Click Her In...
article-image

Set in the backdrop of a picturesque hill station, Do Patti is a story laced with half-truths, lies and twists after Kriti's evil twin returns to her life, leaving Kajol with more questions as she is busy solving a sinister case.

Do Patti is set to release on Netflix on October 25.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Don't Be Daft': Kajol SNAPS At Journalist For Asking To Share 'Anecdote' On Being Betrayed At Do...

'Don't Be Daft': Kajol SNAPS At Journalist For Asking To Share 'Anecdote' On Being Betrayed At Do...

Watch: Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha Make FIRST Public Appearance With Daughter, Request Paps Not To...

Watch: Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha Make FIRST Public Appearance With Daughter, Request Paps Not To...

Anupamaa Team Stranded In Dwarka After Vehicle Gets Stuck In Sand, Rupali Ganguly & Others Opt For...

Anupamaa Team Stranded In Dwarka After Vehicle Gets Stuck In Sand, Rupali Ganguly & Others Opt For...

Malayalam Actor Baiju Santhosh Arrested For Drunken Driving, Hitting 2-Wheeler In Kerala

Malayalam Actor Baiju Santhosh Arrested For Drunken Driving, Hitting 2-Wheeler In Kerala

Krushna Abhishek Recalls Wife Kashmera Shah's Angry Reaction On His Elimination From JDJ 4 In Front...

Krushna Abhishek Recalls Wife Kashmera Shah's Angry Reaction On His Elimination From JDJ 4 In Front...