 Don 3 Controversy: Aamir Khan Turns Peacemaker As Ranveer Singh & Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment Rift Deepens?
The controversy surrounding Don 3 between Ranveer Singh and director Farhan Akhtar has intensified, with reports claiming the actor exited over creative differences, leading Excel Entertainment to allege losses of Rs 40 crore. Amid the dispute, Hindustan Times reports that Aamir Khan stepped in as a peacemaker after hosting key industry producers at his Mumbai residence.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 02:18 PM IST
The controversy surrounding Don 3 between lead actor Ranveer Singh and director Farhan Akhtar, whose production house, Excel Entertainment, is backing the film, is intensifying. Don 3, announced in 2023, has faced multiple delays. Recent reports suggest that Ranveer allegedly exited the film over creative differences, leading to a financial dispute, with Excel Entertainment reportedly claiming losses of Rs 40 crore due to his departure.

Aamir Khan Enters As Peacemaker To Resolve Don 3 Issue Between Farhan Akhtar & Ranveer Singh

Amid the ongoing tension, a new report by Hindustan Times stated that Aamir Khan stepped in as a peacemaker to resolve the issue between Farhan and Ranveer. A few days ago, several prominent producers were spotted leaving Aamir's Mumbai residence on Thursday evening.

Among them were Karan Johar (Dharma Productions), Sajid Nadiadwala (Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment), Ektaa Kapoor (Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms), Excel Entertainment co-founders Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar (co-founder, Tiger Baby Films), and Punit Goenka (MD and CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises).

A source close to the parties revealed that the meeting was held to resolve an ongoing issue between a major star and Excel Entertainment. Given the recent headlines about the alleged rift between Ranveer and Farhan's production house, it appears that the gathering at Aamir’s residence may have been an attempt to settle the dispute.

There were also murmurs that the Producers Guild of India stepped in and facilitated a meeting between both parties in an effort to resolve the dispute.

Amid the feud, Farhan also unfollowed Ranveer on Instagram, the two also shared a close bond, they even starred together in the 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do.

An official confirmation from Ranveer Singh or Excel Entertainment regarding the matter is still awaited.

