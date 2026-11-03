'Dogs Ko Darr Lagta Hai': Sunita Ahuja Urges People To Avoid Firecrackers On Diwali Amid Dia Mirza Controversy; Watch Video

Amid the controversy surrounding actress Dia Mirza 's anti-pollution Diwali campaign, actor Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja shared her views on celebrating the festival without firecrackers. She appealed to people to avoid bursting crackers, pointing out that the loud noises frighten animals and cause discomfort to senior citizens and patients.

Sunita was spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday (November 3), where she interacted with photographers and spoke about celebrating a responsible Diwali. Urging people to be considerate towards animals and the elderly, she said, "I would like to request all of you to please do not burst crackers during Diwali because dogs ko darr lagta hai. Those who have old people at home, it is not good for them either."

She also suggested alternative ways to enjoy the festival, encouraging families to celebrate at home with food, music and games instead of bursting firecrackers.

"So celebrate Diwali, play card games and have fun at home. Eat well, dance and sing. But don't light too many crackers. Because animals get very scared. They can't speak but they get scared. Also, please take care of your elders. I request all of you," she added.

What Is the Dia Mirza Diwali Controversy?

Sunita's appeal comes at a time when Dia's participation in the BMC's pollution-free Diwali campaign has sparked a political controversy. The actress was roped in by the civic body to encourage people to celebrate the festival responsibly and avoid activities that contribute to air pollution.

The campaign featured a video of Dia asking citizens to avoid bursting firecrackers on public streets, in line with the Bombay High Court's directions. The initiative was introduced amid concerns about Mumbai's air quality and the impact of firecrackers on public health and the environment.

However, the video attracted criticism from some political leaders, following which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed it from its social media platforms.

The controversy reached the Bombay HC on November 3, when the court criticised BJP leaders for their remarks against Dia. The bench also directed the BMC to restore the deleted video, making its position clear amid the political backlash.