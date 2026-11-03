Bombay HC Slams BJP Leaders Over Dia Mirza's Anti-Pollution Diwali Campaign, Orders BMC To Restore Video On Social Media

The Bombay High Court criticised BJP leaders for their remarks against Bollywood actress Dia Mirza over a video urging Mumbaikars to avoid bursting firecrackers on public streets on the occasion of Diwali. On Tuesday (November 3), the court also directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to restore the video, which was removed from its social media platforms following political backlash.

A bench comprising Justice Girish Kulkarni and Justice Dr Neela Gokhale expressed displeasure over the comments made by certain politicians. The judges reportedly said they were "disturbed by the stray comments made by some politicians" and reminded them that "India is a Secular country."

Dia was part of the BMC's public awareness campaign encouraging citizens to celebrate an eco-friendly and pollution-free Diwali. Her video was created to spread awareness about the need to control air pollution and follow the Bombay HC's directions on avoiding firecrackers on public streets.

However, the campaign became controversial after some political leaders objected to the actor's participation. Following the criticism, the civic body took down Dia's video from its social media accounts, while the messages featuring other celebrities continued to remain available.

The campaign was launched amid concerns over Mumbai's deteriorating air quality and the need to encourage responsible celebrations. Apart from Dia, several prominent personalities, including Madhuri Dixit, Nishigandha Wad and cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, also featured in the BMC's awareness initiative.

Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam and Union Minister Ramdas Athavale were among those who criticised Dia's involvement in the campaign.

Dia Mirza responds

Dia later responded to the criticism and clarified that her participation was part of a public interest initiative undertaken at the request of the Bombay HC and the BMC.

Speaking to ANI, the actor questioned the criticism directed at the awareness video and highlighted the importance of addressing air pollution as a public health concern. She said, “Why should anyone be critical of a video that the Honourable Bombay High Court and BMC have made me record in public interest? Air Pollution is an area of concern, and all efforts to reduce pollution should be welcomed because it's a matter of public health.”