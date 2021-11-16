'Do not be fooled by...': Vir Das issues statement after his monologue 'Two Indias' receives major backlash

Comedian Vir Das recently performed a monologue about India's duality on stage at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

His short speech addressed a wide range of topics, from the PM Cares fund to cricket to women's safety in India. However, the monologue that was intended to create a positive impact, has not gone down well with viewers around the country.

After severe backlash, Vir Das took to social media and issued a statement. He said that the 'video appeals for us to never forget that we are great'. He also urged people to not be fooled by edited snippets.

"There has been a sizeable reaction to a video I posted on YouTube. The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India's that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret," he wrote.

"The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great. It ends in a gigantic patriotic round of applause for a country we all love, believe in, and are proud of. That there is more to our country than the headlines, a deep beauty. THAT'S the point of the video and the reason for the applause. Please do not be fooled by edited snippets," he added.

"People cheer for India with hope, not hate. People clap for India with respect, not malice. You cannot sell tickets, earn applause, or represent a great people with negativity, only with pride. I take pride in my country, and I carry that pride across the world. To me, a room full of people anywhere in the world, giving India an ovation is pure love. I ask of you, the same thing I asked of that audience to focus on the light, remember our greatness, and spread the love," his statement further read.

Unfortunately, his monologue failed to impress netizens and it has sparked threats, abuse, and outrage on Twitter.

Netizens say that the monologue was nothing but and insult to the country. They even demand an apology from the comedian for his remarks.

Vir Das is an Indian comedian, actor, and musician. He began his career in stand-up comedy before starring in Hindi films such as 'Delhi Belly', 'Badmaash Company', and 'Go Goa Gone.' In 2017, he appeared in the Netflix programme 'Abroad Understanding'.

So far, Das has appeared in nearly 100 stand-up comedy gigs, 18 films, eight television episodes, and six comedy specials.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 05:05 PM IST