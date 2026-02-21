Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Mrunal Thakur Starrer Takes Low Opening, Collects ₹1.25 Crore

Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection | YouTube

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur starrer Do Deewane Seher Mein was released on Friday. The film had a strictly average pre-release buzz, and it received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali production venture took a low opening at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected approximately Rs. 1.25 crore on its first day, which is surely not a great number. However, according to the film's buzz, the collection is fine.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Budget

According to reports, Do Deewane Seher Mein has been made on a budget of Rs. 40 crore. However, the makers have not yet officially revealed the budget of the movie.

But, if the movie is made on a budget of Rs. 40 crore, then clearly it needs to show a huge jump at the box office over the weekend. So, let's wait and watch.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Vs Assi

Do Deewane Seher Mein clashed at the box office with Taapsee Pannu starrer Assi. The former took a bit better opening than the latter. The Anubhav Sinha directorial has collected around Rs. 1 crore.

However, Assi has received better reviews, so it will be interesting to see whether during the weekend, the movie will be able to beat Do Deewane Seher Mein at the box office or not.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Reviews

Do Deewane Seher Mein has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "They say ‘anything in excess is poison’... something that ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ suffers from... too much dragging simplicity. Given the current trend of films, a film of this stature will possibly find itself struggling at the box office... it really has to rely heavily on word of mouth."