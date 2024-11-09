Divyanka Tripathi Reveals How She Prepared To Play A Magician In The Magic Of Shiri (EXCLUSIVE)

Actress Divyanka Tripathi is gearing up for the release of her web series The Magic of Shiri, in which she will be seen playing the role of a magician. The show revolves around the life of a homemaker whose passion for magic takes her on an unexpected journey of self-discovery.

Divyanka opened up about her preparation for playing a magician and shared how the role brought back childhood memories of growing up in Bhopal and watching the mesmerising performances of ‘Jaadugar Anand.’

Describing The Magic of Shiri as a nostalgic nod to her early fascination with magic, Divyanka said, "The show is all about magic, which reminds me of my childhood in Bhopal and the famous show Jaadugar Anand that mesmerised me."

To do justice to her role, Divyanka underwent a rigorous preparation process, including a magic workshop to master basic tricks, even though she confessed to being a bit clumsy.

"To prepare for my role, I took a magic workshop and practised hard, even though I'm a bit clumsy. Additionally, I joined a dance workshop for the show because magicians often incorporate dance and acting in their performances. It was such a wonderful experience working on this show," the actress said.

The Magic of Shiri promises an inspiring tale of self-discovery and second chances, as Shiri’s journey allows her to reconnect with her dreams. The show also stars Javed Jaffrey and Namit Das. It is all set to release on Jio Cinema on November 14.