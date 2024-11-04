 The Magic Of Shiri OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Divyanka Tripathi's Series Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Magic Of Shiri OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Divyanka Tripathi's Series Online

The Magic Of Shiri OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Divyanka Tripathi's Series Online

The upcoming series is directed by Birsa Dasgupta and Sanchit Gupta has written the series with Priyadarshee Srivastava

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
The Magic Of Shiri OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Magic of Shiri stars Divyanka Tripathi in the lead role. It also features Jaaved Jaaferi and Namit Das in pivotal roles. The upcoming series is set to release on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch The Magic of Shiri?

The series is set to premiere on November 14, 2024. You can watch it on Jio Cinema. The streaming platform shared the poster of the series on Instagram and wrote, "Meherbaan kadardaan sahebaan, Ho jaaiye taiyyar, kyunki jald hi chhayega Shiri ka magic! 🪄#TheMagicOfShiri streaming November 14 onwards, exclusively on JioCinema Premium."

Plot

FPJ Shorts
'Hammered By New Zealand 3-0': Wasim Akram Claims Pakistan Can Beat India In Test Series
'Hammered By New Zealand 3-0': Wasim Akram Claims Pakistan Can Beat India In Test Series
‘Rupali Ganguly Would Stay In My Parents Bedroom, Stole My Mother’s Jewellery’: Anupamaa Fame’s Step Daughter Esha Verma Makes SHOCKING Revelations About Her Marriage To Ashwin Verma (Exclusive)
‘Rupali Ganguly Would Stay In My Parents Bedroom, Stole My Mother’s Jewellery’: Anupamaa Fame’s Step Daughter Esha Verma Makes SHOCKING Revelations About Her Marriage To Ashwin Verma (Exclusive)
Kendall Jenner Follows Paleo Diet: Know What It Is & How It Aids In Weight Loss; Can Everybody Follow The Paleo Diet?
Kendall Jenner Follows Paleo Diet: Know What It Is & How It Aids In Weight Loss; Can Everybody Follow The Paleo Diet?
'Because We Are Not Allowed Anymore In IPL': Wasim Akram's Statement About Pakistan On Air Goes Viral; Video
'Because We Are Not Allowed Anymore In IPL': Wasim Akram's Statement About Pakistan On Air Goes Viral; Video

The series follows a homemaker named Siri, who feels her life is uninteresting despite having everything she needs. She embarks on a journey of self-discovery and learns that she wants to become a magician. The show depicts her journey and the challenges she faces in both her personal and professional lives.

Read Also
Deadpool & Wolverine OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's Film...
article-image

Cast and production of The Magic of Shiri

Besides Divyanka, Jaaved Jaaferi and Namit Das, the show also features Anngad Raaj, Vivek Dutta, Neelu Kohli, Parmeet Sethi, Pitabhash Tripathi, Hardik Soni, Manisha Arora, Darshan Zareewala, and Nishank Verma, among others.

The series is directed by Birsa Dasgupta. Sanchit Gupta has written the series with Priyadarshee Srivastava. It is produced by Tanveer Bookwala, Navneet Srivastava, Vedprakash Singh, Karuna Sharma, Megha Saigal, Aadesh Gola, and Jyoti Deshpande. Vishal Bawa has done the cinematography with Subhankar Bhar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Rupali Ganguly Would Stay In My Parents Bedroom, Stole My Mother’s Jewellery’: Anupamaa...

‘Rupali Ganguly Would Stay In My Parents Bedroom, Stole My Mother’s Jewellery’: Anupamaa...

Alia Bhatt Goes 'Wow' After Watching Varun Dhawan In Baby John Taster Cut: 'Really Taking Over End...

Alia Bhatt Goes 'Wow' After Watching Varun Dhawan In Baby John Taster Cut: 'Really Taking Over End...

The Magic Of Shiri OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Divyanka Tripathi's Series Online

The Magic Of Shiri OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Divyanka Tripathi's Series Online

Black OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Black OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Vidya Balan Recalls Being Called 'Panauti' After Malayalam Film Was Shelved: 'Thought Mera Sapna...

Vidya Balan Recalls Being Called 'Panauti' After Malayalam Film Was Shelved: 'Thought Mera Sapna...