The Magic Of Shiri OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Divyanka Tripathi's Series Online

The Magic Of Shiri OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Magic of Shiri stars Divyanka Tripathi in the lead role. It also features Jaaved Jaaferi and Namit Das in pivotal roles. The upcoming series is set to release on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch The Magic of Shiri?

The series is set to premiere on November 14, 2024. You can watch it on Jio Cinema. The streaming platform shared the poster of the series on Instagram and wrote, "Meherbaan kadardaan sahebaan, Ho jaaiye taiyyar, kyunki jald hi chhayega Shiri ka magic! 🪄#TheMagicOfShiri streaming November 14 onwards, exclusively on JioCinema Premium."

Plot

The series follows a homemaker named Siri, who feels her life is uninteresting despite having everything she needs. She embarks on a journey of self-discovery and learns that she wants to become a magician. The show depicts her journey and the challenges she faces in both her personal and professional lives.

Cast and production of The Magic of Shiri

Besides Divyanka, Jaaved Jaaferi and Namit Das, the show also features Anngad Raaj, Vivek Dutta, Neelu Kohli, Parmeet Sethi, Pitabhash Tripathi, Hardik Soni, Manisha Arora, Darshan Zareewala, and Nishank Verma, among others.

The series is directed by Birsa Dasgupta. Sanchit Gupta has written the series with Priyadarshee Srivastava. It is produced by Tanveer Bookwala, Navneet Srivastava, Vedprakash Singh, Karuna Sharma, Megha Saigal, Aadesh Gola, and Jyoti Deshpande. Vishal Bawa has done the cinematography with Subhankar Bhar.