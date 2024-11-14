Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya & Karan Patel To Reunite After Yeh Hai Mohabbatein For Ekta Kapoor's Next: Reports

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel went ahead to be one of the most loved pairs on Indian television with their stint together in Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show that enjoyed a run of more than 5 years, reigned supreme on the TRP charts throughout its run time. While the story line of the show obviously went ahead to be loved, it was Karan and Divyanka's pairing that was exceptionally hit amid the viewers of the show.

Now, as per a report in Gossips TV, both Karan and Divyanka are all set to return on television with Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show for Sony TV. The portal states that the actor, post their successful stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, will be collaborating for an upcoming show of the producer. While the story line and other details of the show are still under the wraps, this will come as a good news for all the fans of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

For the uninformed, Divyanka and Karan essayed the characters of Ishita and Raman in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show also starred Anita Hassnandani as the negative lead. The story of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein revolved around the lives of Ishita and Raman who come from two different states and are poles apart from each other. However, for the sake of the latter's daughter, they decide to tie the knot. This is when the duo eventually fall in love. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein also starred Aly Goni, Shireen Mirza, Anurag Sharma and other popular actors in pivotal roles.