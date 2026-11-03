Divit Aulakh Funeral: Yo Yo Honey Singh's Nephew's Mother Looks Devastated After His Tragic Death; Heartbreaking VIDEO Goes Viral

Honey Singh's Nephew Divit Aulakh's Mother Inconsolable At His Last Rites | Instagram

Singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's nephew, Divit Aulakh, tragically died in a road accident in Jalandhar, Punjab on November 1. The 18-year-old was the son of Speed Records founder Dinesh Aulakh. Reportedly, Divit and his friends were returning home from a birthday party in a Volkswagen car when the vehicle collided with a stationary Municipal Corporation tractor-trolley parked on a flyover for sanitation and garbage collection work. Divit and his friend Aarav Talwar died on the spot, while three other occupants of the car reportedly survived with minor injuries.

Honey Singh's Nephew Divit Aulakh's Mother Inconsolable At His Last Rites

Divit's funeral was held on Tuesday, November 3, at 1 PM at the Cremation Ground in Model Town, Jalandhar, Punjab. Several heartbreaking videos from the last rites have since surfaced on social media.

One particularly heartbreaking video showed Divit's mother inconsolable at her son's funeral. Looking devastated by the tragic loss, she was seen being supported by those around her as she struggled to hold back her emotions while bidding farewell to her 18-year-old son.

Check it out:

Celebrities In Attendance

The emotional visuals have left many social media users heartbroken.

Punjabi singer Resham Singh Anmol, actors Jaswinder Bhalla and Gippy Grewal, and singers Jazzy B and Satinder Sartaaj, among others, were seen arriving to pay their final respects to Divit.

Honey Singh's Emotional Note

Confirming the tragic news, Honey had earlier shared an emotional note on Instagram. He wrote, "It's a dark decade for me. The loss of my nephew is devastating. Bhole nath mehr mehr."

Meanwhile, the family has announced that the Antim Ardas and Bhog ceremony will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 1 PM to 2 PM at Bath Castle, GT Road, Jalandhar.