Disha Patani counts down to the New Year with photo from Japan trip

Disha Patani, well known for her glamorous social media posts, has done it again.
The actress bid adieu to 2019 with a set of photos where she can be seen sporting a white top, paired with ripped jeans and black boots.
"Happy new year to everyone, may god bless all with love," she captioned the photos on Instagram.
The pictures, presumably taken at her hotel room in Japan have already garnered thousands of likes.
Reportedly, Disha is vacationing solo in Japan, with no sign of rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. In 2019, while she had posted solo photos from Maldives for the New Year, rumour had it that she had been joined on that vacation by Shroff.
Sporting a white top, paired with ripped jeans and black boots, Patani had also posed in her hotel room earlier in the day while counting down to 2020.
This is not the first glimpse we have gotten of her vacation. Recently, the actress gave fans a glipse of her look from the trip, sharing a photo of herself wearing a boxy turtleneck sweater with open tresses and a perfect smile.
On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri's directorial 'Malang" opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. She will also be reuniting with Salman Khan as his leading lady in Radhe, which will be an Eid 2020 release.
