Disha Patani's winter tale from Japan will inspire you to embrace a vacation soon

It's that time of the year again where our Instagram feed becomes a holiday album of the stars. The latest star to add glamour to our feed is Disha Patani, who is vacationing winter in style. Giving us all the holiday envy and inspiration, Disha is raising the hotness bar and melting the snow around.
The actress who is currently holidaying in Japan, shared a glimpse of her look from the trip and it's aww-adorable. Wearing a boxy turtleneck sweater with open tresses and perfect smile, Disha is stealing hearts.
Disha is the perfect blend of innocence and hotness, and testimony to this are the photos she has shared on her Instagram account.
When the temperature outside starts to dip, the only thing we love to do is snuggle up on the couch with one of the best winter movies for the company or get inspired by Disha and embrace a vacation.
On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri's directorial 'Malang" opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. She will also be reuniting with Salman Khan as his leading lady in Radhe, which will be an Eid 2020 release.
