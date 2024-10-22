 'Disgusting, Toxic': Nia Sharma SLAMMED For Promoting 'Vagina Tightening' Tablets Online
'Disgusting, Toxic': Nia Sharma SLAMMED For Promoting 'Vagina Tightening' Tablets Online

In the promotional video, Nia can be seen struggling with things that are 'loose', including a dress, a bottle cap and her shoe laces

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 09:23 AM IST
article-image

Television actress Nia Sharma was at the receiving end of severe backlash on social media after she put up a post promoting women health supplements used to 'tighten the vagina'. Netizens, especially women, slammed the actress for spreading misinformation and called it a 'disgusting' post.

In the promotional video, Nia can be seen struggling with things that are 'loose', including a dress, a bottle cap and her shoe laces. She then changes into a dress that perfectly fits her, and says, "Do it right, keep it tight". In the caption, she wrote, "Sometimes, life is all about finding the perfect fit...Whether it’s your favourite outfit or something more intimate, we’ve got you covered. Experience the perfect ‘tight’ with Vg-3."

As soon as she shared the video, netizens slammed the actress and accused her of spreading further taboo about women's bodies and sexual wellness. "WHAT THE ACTUAL HELL IS THIS? Promoting products for things that don’t even need to be corrected!" a user wrote, while another commented, "This is more toxic than promoting alcohol and smoking. Atleast people know alcohol and smoking are bad for your health, but people won’t even know how wrong this is."

article-image

"I am literally disgusted by this woman right now. How can she being a woman herself promote such idiotic useless product," a female netizen commented. "Classic example of kapde modern pehenne se soch modern nahi ho jati hai," another netizen wrote.

The actress is yet to react to the backlash.

article-image

On the work front, Nia was last seen in the supernatural daily soap, Suhagan Chudail. She shot to fame with the serial, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and later went on to star in Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin 4.

She was also one of the contestants on the comedy-cooking reality show, Laughter Chefs.

