Director's Cut: Aakash Bhatia reveals how he came up with the title of the Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin-starrer Looop Lapeta

The Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin-starrer Looop Lapeta recently released on Netflix. The film is an official remake of Run Lola Run and is helmed by Aakash Bhatia. He had previously directed a few episodes of Inside Edge. In an exclusive conversation with Free Press Journal, Aakash gets candid about the film and more.

We mention that the film has quite a unique title. “Yes these characters are entangled in a loop. Also, it’s an emotional personal trivia Lo and La makes Lola thus, we decided to take this title,” he says.

When asked if Taapsee was his first choice, he shares, "In fact, Taapsee chose me! She was already doing this. Taapsee has cast me (smiles). This project was to be done in a bigger way. Taapsee was attached to the project before me. When I read the script with Tahir, without any discussions and prompts, he said a few things about how he imagined Satya. I really appreciate his intelligence. After that, we had workshops. Both were my first choice as Satya and Savi.”

Advertisement

Taapsee is seen running throughout the film like a sprinter. And Aakash has an interesting explanation for it. “I think the story shows the desperation of the character. Why is she running? It’s not for any other reason. It’s literally a metaphor that should feel in the direct way that she is running for life. Obviously, there are different modes of transportation that she is trying to take but fails miserably and resorts down to her legs. She is an ex-athlete, so the form with which she runs is carried forward,” he explains.

Advertisement

Despite Aakash’s film debut as a director released on an OTT platform instead of the big screen, he has no regrets. “My point of view is that a film needs to be watched. Here we get a feel and obsession of watching as a collective experience. I would also like to watch it this way. Right now, it will be a shame for us to wait and hold a film away from the audience. In the last two years, everyone looked at the artists and their art to give them comfort in whatever way possible. Also, the content we are making is good enough. Netflix is giving an opportunity to the audiences to come and watch from the comfort of their homes. So why can’t our films be watched on OTT? I would love it if my film goes to the theatres and comes on the platform as a parallel release. But it’s fine. As filmmakers, we need to evolve,” he states.

A still from Looop Lapeta | PIC: Instagram/bhatiaaakash

Aakash is glad the audience has lapped up Looop Lapeta. “We wanted to make a film for everybody with fun and entertaining elements. The audience should feel that they are watching something new. They are watching it on the platform and finding it engaging. We feel happy to have lured the audiences even digitally. However, if they were watching it in the theatres, they would have been sitting at the edge of their chairs (smiles)," he concludes.

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 06:04 AM IST