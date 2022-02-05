Run Lola Run' star Franka Potente sends best wishes to Taapsee Pannu for Hindi remake 'Looop Lapeta'

Actor Franka Potente, who played the lead in the German movie 'Run Lola Run', gave a shout to Taapsee Pannu and the team for the film's Hindi adaptation 'Looop Lapeta'.

The 1998 German original featured Potente opposite Moritz Bleibtreu and narrated the story of a woman who needs to arrange 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend.

Pannu's 'Looop Lapeta', which released on streaming service Netflix on February 4 and also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, is the official remake of 'Run Lola Run'.

Potente, who has gained wide recognition for her appearances in 'The Bourne Identity', 'The Bourne Supremacy', 'The Conjuring 2' and 'Anatomy', sent Pannu her best wishes in a video message.

"Hi guys, this is Franka. I think it is so exciting that you're shooting a remake of 'Run Lola Run' after all these years. I am honoured, I think it's really cool so I just wanted to wish you good luck. Good luck to Taapsee, I'm sure you'll be amazing and I can't wait to see the film," the 47-year-old actor said.

Pannu, who shared the video on Twitter, expressed her gratitude to Potente.

"This makes it special looooooop number of times! Thank you, Franka! It's launch day for #LooopLapeta & here we have the OG Savi, loooped along to win our hearts," she said.

The Hindi version is helmed by debutante director Aakash Bhatia and produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Ellipsis Entertainment.

