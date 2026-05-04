Director Spike Lee Defends Michael Director's Decision To Exclude Child Sexual Abuse Allegations In Biopic

Spike Lee Defends Michael Biopic Amid Criticism Online | Photo Via Instagram

Popular director Spike Lee has defended Michael, the new biopic on Michael Jackson, who died in 2009 at the age of 50 due to acute propofol intoxication. The film has faced criticism for not addressing the child sexual abuse allegations made against the late singer.

Spike Lee Defends Michael Biopic Amid Criticism Online

Starring Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson, the biopic focuses on the King of Pop’s early life and career, with its narrative structured to end around 1988, well before the period when the most serious allegations against him surfaced publicly.

"First of all, if you're a movie critic, and you're complaining about the stuff, all this other stuff-but the movie ends at '88. The stuff you're talking about, accusations, happen ," Lee told CNN defending Antoine Fuqua's decision.

He added, "So you're critiquing the film on something that you want in, but it doesn't work in the timeline of the film. But people showed up. Worldwide, people showed their love."

The filmmaker said he misses Jackson, "I miss Mike. I miss Prince. I mean, these are my brothers. I worked with both of them. Both beautiful, beautiful people."



Earlier, the Michael director also explained why he did not include the child sexual abuse allegations against Jackson in the film. He said that no one is perfect and that, unless there is enough time to go back to the very beginning and fully explore the person behind the icon, the focus should remain on his life on stage.

He added that Michael Jackson was like a “superhero” when performing, and that cinema can create empathy by showing him as a human being, while acknowledging that nobody is perfect.