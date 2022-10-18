Director Sooraj Barjatya: 'Salman Khan wanted to do Uunchai'

JK

The makers unveiled the trailer of Uunchai on Tuesday. The movie narrates the story of four friends in their old age. Unlike his family dramas, the film comes as a surprise from director Sooraj Barjatya, who is returning to direction after seven years — the last being Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015.

Uunchai features Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa, who are longtime friends. The trailer establishes Danny's wish to take his friends to the Everest Base Camp, wanting to relive his childhood with his friends. Parineeti plays the role of a trekking guide. Uunchai also stars Neena Gupta and Sarika in pivotal roles.

Amitabh Bachchan, who joined the launch virtually, says, “This is not my first association with Rajshri Productions. I worked with them in my earlier days. Jaya (Bachchan) and Abhishek (Bachchan) too have worked with them. It is an honour for me that Sooraj ji gave me a chance to work in a film like Uunchai with such great actors. I would like to congratulate everyone.”

Anupam Kher at the launch recollects his memories with director Sooraj Barjatya. “I remember during Saraansh, Sooraj was the fifth assistant director. He used to sit in one corner as nobody used to give him much work on the sets. I walked up to him and engaged him with a few on-set tasks. Later, both of us went on to collaborate on blockbuster films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Vivah and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo,” he shares.

At the launch, director Sooraj reveals that Salman wanted to do Uunchai. But he wanted a different cast for it. “Ek charm tha Prem rakho toh chal jaye, but ismein sab bandhan tod diye maine. When I told Salman that I am making this film, he said, 'Why are you going to the hills to make this film?' Then later he said, 'I can do this film'. But I said no because I wanted a different cast.”

Actress Sarika adds, “Films have changed but films of Rajshri haven’t. They still have that respect, as they celebrate 75 years in 2022. I am happy that I am doing a Rajshri film again. To work with Sooraj feels like a blessing, it is an experience to work in a film like Uunchai. In my career, it has never happened that a director comes to me in vanity and discusses scenes daily despite having a script.”

Neena Gupta concludes, “Being around with Rajshri family today at the launch, I would like to keep mum and just experience the warmth.”

Uunchai, which is Sooraj Barjatya's seventh film, is backed by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain. Uunchai is set to release in theatres on November 11.