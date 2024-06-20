Dipika Kakkar Wishes Husband Shoaib Ibrahim On His Birthday, Says, 'Reason Of All My Smiles..'

Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most loved couples of television. The couple who embraced parenthood last year have been married for almost 6 years now.

Well, Shoaib who is celebrating his birthday today recieved the sweetest birthday wish from wife Dipika Kakkar on his birthday. The actress shared a picture of them from their Eid celebrations and penned a heartfelt note for the actor, looking back on their journey from bestfriends, partners to now parents. The actress also called Shoaib the reason behind all her smiles.

Dipika writes, “The reason of all the smiles in my life mera sukoon @shoaib2087

From becoming my best friend, to life partner & now Our son's father... Iss safar me khushi, takleef ... ghum sab dekhliye hum dono ne... par wo ek cheez jo aapne hamesha qayam rakhi was your love.. your support and your care for me... Aaj ke din har baar yahi lagta hai mujhe that i have nothing to give u in return because what u have given me is priceless... Ek zindagi jisme khushiyan hai pyaar hai aur sukoon hai...

Aap hamesha khush raho yahi dua aur yahi koshish rahegi... because as i always say thats what u deserve... jo sabko khush rakhta hai... jo sabko pyaar deta hai... use har khushi milni chahiye

I Love U.... kitna ye words me nahi sakti,

Happy Birthday.”

Shoaib re shared this post of wife Dipika on his Instagram stories and using a gif mentioned that he loves her the most.

Well, Dipika and Shoaib, who are also prominent faces on the internet and are loved for their YouTube vlogs met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, their debut show and went ahead to fall in love. After a couple of years of being in a relationship, the couple decided to take the plunge and tied the knot in the year 2018.