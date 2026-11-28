Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert: Anti-Narcotics Screening Conducted At Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Two Arrested | X

Mumbai: Two people, including a Kenyan national, were arrested on charges of drug consumption during an anti-narcotics screening conducted by Mumbai police at Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Friday, November 27.

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The screening was carried out using a newly inducted AI-enabled mobile forensic van deployed by the Mumbai police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell. During the operation, two individuals allegedly tested positive for drug consumption and were subsequently detained under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The arrests come amid controversy surrounding the concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Earlier, an office-bearer of a political party had written to the senior police inspector of Tardeo police, alleging drug sales and consumption at events organised at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and NSCI Dome. The party representative had also demanded the cancellation of Dosanjh’s concert over the alleged drug-related activities.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements at the concert venue. In addition to regular deployment, the Anti-Narcotics Cell stationed its AI-enabled mobile forensic van to screen suspected individuals for drug consumption.

According to police officials, the two individuals were taken into custody under the NDPS Act and subsequently handed over to Tardeo police for further legal action. The operation marks the use of the newly introduced mobile testing facility at a major public event in the city.