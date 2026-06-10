Diljit Dosanjh Features In Special 'Kya Kamaal Hai' Tribute Video Honouring Refugees | X @ApplauseSocial

New Delhi: The makers of "Main Vaapas Aaunga" on Wednesday dropped a special version of the song "Kya Kamaal Hai", which pays a tribute to refugees around the world forced to leave their homes.

The video, featuring the movie's lead star Diljit Dosanjh, will play during end credits of the film, which is set to be released in theatres on Friday.

The video is an ode to the lives of displaced people, acknowledging their pain and loss while celebrating their resilience and the spirit of humanity that keeps them going, a press release said.

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Dosanjh, who is currently on his AURA Tour, specially took time out to shoot the video as a tribute to the spirit of the film.

"Kya Kamaal Hai" brings together Dosanjh, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, composer A R Rahman, and lyricist Irshad Kamil.

"'If I had a choice between death and leaving my home, I would have gladly chosen death. Unfortunately, I did not have such a choice.' This is a quote from an anonymous refugee in the video," Ali said in a statement.

"Migration has been one of the defining stories of our times. 'Kya Kamaal Hai' is dedicated to those forced to leave their homes because of war and hatred. It is a cry of hope and a salute to the resilience of mankind," he added.

Ali further said that the song is the team's "expression of solidarity with those affected by such tragedies".

"Partition, which forms the basis of 'Main Vaapas Aaunga', forced millions to leave home, and that reality continues in many parts of the world today. We would like to present Kya Kamaal Hai as a balm to heal ourselves in the present world," he added.

Starring Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah, "Main Vaapas Aaunga" follows a romance that unfolds across decades, linking the past with the present through recollections of a love that time could not erase.

The film is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment in association with Window Seat Films.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)