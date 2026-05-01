Diljit Dosanjh Brings Physically Challenged Fan On Stage, Sits On His Knees In Heartwarming Gesture; Netizens Call Him 'Rab Da Banda' - Video

Diljit Dosanjh's Sweet Gesture For Physically Challenged Fan | Instagram

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has won everyone's heart once again with his sweet gesture towards a fan during a recent concert. The singer, on Friday, took to Instagram to share a video in which he got a physically challenged fan on stage and sat on his knees to perform for her.

In the video, we can see that Diljit brings the fan on stage and sings his famous song, Hass Hass, for her. Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Diljit Dosanjh's Gesture Towards Fan

Netizens can't stop praising Diljit for his sweet gesture toward the fan. A netizen commented, "This is what a RABB DA BANDA looks like (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Tusi pajji boht amazing o 🥺🥺 since i went to your show i m not able to out from it … so positive energy… once i see you on stage felt like god come himself on the stage such an amazing soul 🙌@diljitdosanjh .. your parents gives you name Diljit for reason (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "G O A T ( GREATEST OF All Time ) Love u Diljit Paji @diljitdosanjh 🔥❤️🔥SHER OF PUNJAB (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Diljit Dosanjh Upcoming Movies

While Diljit is winning hearts with his concerts currently, we will soon get to watch him on the big screens in Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, which also stars Sharvari and Vedang Raina in the lead roles.

The film is slated to release on June 12, 2026. A teaser of Main Vaapas Aaunga was released a few weeks ago, and it received a good response.

Imtiaz and Diljit had earlier teamed up for Amar Singh Chamkila, which was premiered on Netflix. The movie, which also starred Parineeti Chopra, had received a fantastic response. So, that's why the expectations from Main Vaapas Aaunga are also quite high.