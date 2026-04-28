'Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye': Diljit Dosanjh Performs Morni As He Returns To Tonight Show, Gives Host Jimmy Fallon Bhangra Lesson

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh brought his signature energy back to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and this time, he turned the studio into a full-blown Bhangra party. Ahead of the episode, Diljit dropped fun behind-the-scenes glimpses, building excitement among fans worldwide.

In a video shared on Instagram on Tuesday (April 28), Diljit is seen arriving on set and joking with his team as they open the studio door, saying, "Kya lagta tha nahi lautenge (You thought we would not come back?)." He then adds, "Kaha tha na ke ek baar Punjabi aa jayein toh chethi nahi jaate. Jimmy Fallon aa gaye oye (We told you, once a Punjabi shows up, they don't leave in a hurry. We are here at Jimmy Fallon)."

He then breaks into Bhangra inside the studio. The clip is set to his latest track Morni. "AA GAYE OYE," he captioned the post.

The show’s host Jimmy Fallon also seems to have joined in on the fun. In another clip shared by the show’s official social media handle, Diljit is seen teaching Fallon a few Bhangra steps. The two dance together, laughing through the session.

The makers of the show also shared a video in which Diljit is seen performing to Morni. Take a look at his video here:

Adding to the buzz, Diljit revealed on his Instagram story that Fallon had sent him a thank-you note, expressing gratitude for his return.

Diljit made his debut on the popular late-night show in 2024, where he performed his hit tracks G.O.A.T. and Born to Shine. Introduced as the “biggest Punjabi artist on the planet,” he had also performed Bhangra on stage, making a memorable impression on the global audience.

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming projects

Beyond music, Diljit has been actively working in films as well. He was last seen in Border 2, the sequel to the 1997 war drama Border, which performed strongly at the box office. The film, directed by Anurag Singh and backed by producers including Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta, featured an ensemble cast with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Sonam Bajwa among others.

Looking ahead, Diljit will star in Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali. Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, the film marks their second collaboration after Chamkila and also features Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh, and Vedang Raina. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 12.