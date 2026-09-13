Diljit Dosanjh Announces Ahmedabad Concert During London's Wembley Show: 'India Mein Stadium Ho, Aur Punjabi Udhar Na Ho...' - VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh headlined London's iconic Wembley Stadium on Saturday, September 12, as part of his ongoing Aura World Tour. During the much-anticipated show, Diljit surprised his Indian fans by announcing his next major concert in Ahmedabad.

Diljit Dosanjh Confirms Ahmedabad Concert

Addressing the packed Wembley crowd, Diljit spoke about India's biggest stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and recalled Coldplay’s successful concert there.

"The biggest stadium is in India- Narendra Modi Stadium. Ek gore group ne waha pe sell out kar diya tha (Coldplay). Respect for them, bohot mubarkan. India mein stadium ho, aur Punjabi udhar na ho, yeh toh phir ho nahi sakta," Diljit said, prompting loud cheers and applause from the audience.

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Set To Return To Ahmedabad

He then officially announced the date for his upcoming Ahmedabad concert. "We are doing Narendra Modi Stadium on 21 November 2026," Diljit said, sending fans into a frenzy.

Fans Await Ticket Details

The announcement marks Diljit’s return to Ahmedabad following his hugely successful Dil-Luminati India Tour in 2024. Further details about the upcoming Ahmedabad show, including ticket sales, prices and booking information, are yet to be revealed.

Fans are expected to await an official announcement regarding ticket availability and other concert details.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Record-Breaking India Tour

Diljit’s last India tour, the record-breaking Dil-Luminati India Tour, took place in late 2024 and featured 14 shows across 13 cities. The India leg included performances in Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh and Guwahati, among other cities.

Dosanjh performed in Ahmedabad on November 17, 2024, as part of the Dil-Luminati Tour, where he entertained thousands of fans with his biggest Punjabi hits.

With the announcement of his November 21, 2026 concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Diljit is now set to bring his high-energy performance and Punjabi music to one of India’s largest venues.