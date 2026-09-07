'This Is Very Precious': Diljit Dosanjh Requests Man Not To Place His Name Alongside 'Ik Onkar' On T-Shirt, Fan Apologises - Watch Video

Diljit Dosanjh Requests Foreign Man Not To Place His Name Alongside 'Ik Onkar' On T-Shirt | Instagram

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has once again won everyone's heart with a sweet gesture. During a concert in Milan, Italy, on Saturday, a foreign fan came on stage wearing a T-shirt with Diljit's name alongside the religious phrase 'Ik Onkar'. The singer very sweetly requested the fan not to put his name alongside 'Ik Onkar' and explained to him what it is. The video of the same has gone viral on social media, and netizens can't stop praising Diljit.

In the video, Diljit tells the fan, "My name with this, no. This is very precious. I respect your feelings." He later took the fan to the centre of the stage and told the audience to forgive him, as he might not have known about it. Watch the video below...

Fan Apologises

As the video has gone viral, the fan, who wore the T-shirt, has apologised in the comments section. He wrote, "It was an unexpected and surreal moment 🙏❤️. I didn’t realize Diljit’s name was so close to the ੴ symbol when making the shirt 🤦‍♂️. I didn’t mean any harm, actually ੴ means a lot to me since I’ve regularly visited the Gurudwara 💙. My apologies for any trouble I created… (sic)."

Netizens Praise Diljit Dosanjh

Netizens are praising Diljit for his gesture. A netizen commented, "This is the cultural richness of India which is nowhere found anywhere in this entire world... ❤️ @meradiljit paaji... ❤️ Naam mein hi hain... Dil jeet hi lete ho tussi (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "He is so humble. That is why he is at the highest heights.. Bless him (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Diljit bhaji is truly so, so great ❤️ But also look at the other guy’s innocence—that’s what makes this moment so precious. 🫶🏻❤️ He’s even folding his hands to apologise because he genuinely didn’t know. 🥹 Two gems together (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Diljit Dosanjh Upcoming Movies

Diljit, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, will next be seen in a Punjabi film titled Ranna Ch Dhanna. The movie is slated to hit the big screens next year.