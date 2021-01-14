Digangana Suryavanshi talks about starring in the period drama The Battle of Bhima Koregaon and more

Digangana tasted stardom at a rather young age. In fact, she was the youngest participant in the ninth season of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss. And, post her outing on the show, she made a smooth transition to films. Recalling her journey in showbiz, Digangana shares, “It involved a lot of decision-making and has been a passion-driven journey. I never felt acting could give me a living. But immediately after Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, I was in Bigg Boss. No one had imagined I would do a reality show like that. I then moved to films despite wanting to do a lot of shows. Many thought I was making an ugly decision. But here I am.”

The starlet has not just done Hindi films, but is carving a niche for herself in the South Indian film industry as well. Stating how she is fortunate enough to have been offered such roles, Digangana adds, “As an actor, acknowledgement and acceptance are the two main things. Without that, the whole purpose of doing anything comes down to nothing.” Revealing the difference in working style, she mentions, “Be it Hindi, Tamil or Telugu, all industries are very well-equipped, so the filmmaking process is just the same. Definitely the stories are different as the cultures and issues are different.”

On the work front, apart from The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, Digangana will also be seen in a Telugu film, Seetimaarr, opposite Gopichand, in which she plays a quirky journalist. “If I can strike a balance in doing films parallelly in all three languages, there is no bigger happiness I can get. Films like Baahubali are made in Telugu, so if I stick to only doing Hindi films and end up missing on something like it, I would certainly regret it,” she signs off.