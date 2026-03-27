'Didn't Smoke But...': Netizen Praises Paresh Rawal's Performance As Ajit Doval In Uri The Surgical Strike Amid Dhurandhar 2 Wave; Veteran Actor Reacts

R Madhavan / Paresh rawal | YouTube

Actor Paresh Rawal played the character of Govind Bhardwaj in Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was based on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Now, R Madhavan plays the character of Ajay Sanyal in the Dhurandhar franchise, which is also bsed on Doval. On Friday, a netizen shared a picture of Rawal while watching Uri and praised his performance. The actor reacted to it.

The netizen tweeted, "I quite liked @SirPareshRawal as Ajit Doval in Uri The Surgical Strike! Except that they didn’t show him smoke in the film (sic)." Replying to the X user, Rawal wrote, "Yes dint smoke but only broke the phones (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Yes dint smoke but only broke the phones 🤣 https://t.co/fR2UT1gIpL — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 27, 2026

Netizens React To Paresh Rawal's Tweet

Reacting to the tweet, a netizen wrote, "Doval Sir Uri ke time 🚬 peeni chod di thi. Short break for health (sic)." One netizen questioned Rawal, and tweeted, "Sir, would you like to be a part of movie like Dhurandhar or Dhurandhar 2? (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "No offense to Paresh Rawal..but Madhavan did a better job (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

While Rawal is not a part of the Dhurandhar franchise, the actor has been supporting the film.

A few days ago, the actor had a tiff with a journalist on X over Dhurandhar 2. Check out the tweets below...

I care a fig of what YOU think of the film and prophecy about how will I be remembered etc etc !

Now don’t fret like a severed tail of a lizard !just wear your collar and go back to the cage ! https://t.co/nasSYgAv6K — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 20, 2026

Last year, when senior critic Anupama Chopra had shared a negative review of Dhurandhar part 1, Rawal had slammed her on X and tweeted, "Aren't you tired of being Miss Irrelevant?" Check out the tweet below...

Paresh Rawal Upcoming Movies

Rawal currently has three films lined up. He will be seen Bhooth Bangla, Badtameez Gill, and Welcome To The Jungle. Bhooth Bangla, which stars Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Tabu in the lead roles, is slated to release on April 10, 2026.

While there were reports that the film might get postponed, there's no official confirmation about it.