'Stupid Reporter...': Paresh Rawal Slams RJ For Sharing Sarcastic Review Of Dhurandhar 2

Paresh Rawal / Dhurandhar 2 | Instagram

When Dhurandhar part 1 was released, Paresh Rawal slammed reviewer Anupama Chopra for giving a negative review of the film. Now, Dhurandhar The Revenge has hit the big screens, and an RJ shared a reel on her X in which, two guys are sarcastically reviewing the film. She tweeted, "Hahahaha. Best review of Dhurandhar! (sic)." Well, her tweet didn't go down well with Rawal, and he slammed her.

The Hera Pheri actor tweeted, "Your job as a stupid reporter is secured. Nobody wants it (sic)." Replying to the actor, the RJ wrote, "Get your facts right. I am not a reporter. You are just an actor, hugely distant from your art in real life." Check out the tweets below...

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Netizens React To Paresh Rawal's Tweet

Well, Paresh's tweet has not gone down well with netizens. A netizen tweeted, "BTW she is not a reporter but a RJ. And guess what you are not an actor but stooge (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "From making 'Ohh My God!!' To this... The fall has been unreal. Social media might have 1000s of drawbacks but one good thing about social media is u get to know what kind of person a celebrity u like actually is. They can do all the PR they want but still real ugly face shows up (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Hard to believe you are the same man who once commanded respect on screen. Now it’s just bitterness, trolling, and a desperate need to stay relevant... (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar 2 has received a fantastic response at the box office. The movie on Wednesday (paid previews) collected Rs. 43 crore, and on its first day, Thursday, it minted Rs. 102.55 crore, taking the total to Rs. 145.55 crore.

The Aditya Dhar directorial is expected to show a good jump over the weekend, and we won't be surprised if in four days, it surpasses the Rs. 300-400 crore mark.