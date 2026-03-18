Dhurandhar 2 FIRST Review Out: Ram Gopal Varma Tweets, 'Greatest Films... From Mughal-E-Azam Onwards Look Like TV Serials'

Ram Gopal Varma / Dhurandhar | Instagram

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge is all set to hit the big screens on March 19, 2026, and from March 18 evening, there are paid previews. While the official reviews from the critics are not yet out, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has watched Dhurandhar 2, and he took to X (Twitter) to share his review of the film.

RGV tweeted, "After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it’s sheer cumulative impact in every which way , whether on it’s expected collections , audience euphoria , social influences , cinematic grammar breaking , and above all the psychological audio visual impact , it will be a SHOLAY x 100 level magnificence and is bound to make all the greatest films made so far starting from MUGHAL E AZAM. onwards look like TV SERIALS (sic)."

After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it’s sheer cumulative impact in every which way , whether on it’s expected collections , audience euphoria , social influences , cinematic grammar breaking , and above all the psychological audio visual impact , it will be a… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 18, 2026

Ram Gopal Varma Praises Aditya Dhar

The Rangeela filmmaker further wrote that the movie is the 'birth of a new cinematic order' and filmmakers like Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan should watch Dhurandhar 2 'first day, first show'.

RGV wrote, "In the previous WORLD of CINEMA The very spelling of the word DIRECTOR will start from @adityadharfilms name, and it will be prudent and wise for even STEVEN SPIELBERG and CHRISTOPHER NOLAN to drop everything they are doing, and catch #Dhurandhar2 FIRST DAY FiRST SHOW (sic)."

After reading RGV's review, now the audience surely has super high expectations from Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar 2 is all set to take a bumper opening at the box office. The paid previews have received a fantastic response, and it looks like the first day collection, including paid previews, will be more than Rs. 100 crore which will surely be an excellent amount.

Dhurandhar The Revenge is expected to break many box office records.