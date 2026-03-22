'I Feel Sad For Them': Anupam Kher SLAMS Those Calling Dhurandhar 2 'Propaganda' Film, Ranveer Singh Reacts - VIDEO

Veteran actor Anupam Kher strongly defended Dhurandhar 2 amid ongoing debate around the film, calling out those labelling it as “propaganda.” He took to Instagram to share a detailed video review after watching the film, revealing that he personally called director Aditya Dhar to congratulate him.

In his post, Anupam didn’t hold back his admiration for the film and its team. Sharing his thoughts, he wrote, “DURANDHAR2 IS OUTSTANDING! ADITYA DHAR IS A ROCKSTAR! Sometimes, words fall short. You walk out of a film… and there’s a silence within you that says everything, yet explains nothing. That’s what watching #Dhurandar felt like. It is not just a film. It is an experience. An emotion. A journey that quietly enters your heart and then refuses to leave. There are moments in Dhurandar that don’t just play on screen—they stay with you, long after the lights come on.”

He further added, “I have tried to capture what I felt in the video I am sharing along with this post… but honestly, I could have gone on and on. Because some stories are not meant to be described! They are meant to be felt. Dhurandar is one such story. Congratulations to the entire team for creating something so powerful, so magical, so moving, and so deeply human. Watch it. Experience it. And then sit with it. And #SanjayDutt is brilliant! EVERY ‘INDIAN’ WILL BE PROUD OF THIS FILM.”

In the video, the actor also addressed criticism surrounding the film. Taking a dig at those calling it propaganda, he said, “People who are saying it's about jingoism and that it is a propaganda film… I feel so sad for them. I feel pity for them. Initially, before I watched the film, I got angry because they tried to call The Kashmir Files a propaganda film…People who call it a propaganda film should be ashamed of themselves… If you can't tolerate such a movie, go and make such a film... Put some money and hire some writers.”

Anupam also praised lead star Ranveer Singh for his performance, saying, “I'm a teacher of acting. For me to really salute somebody, it takes a lot of time and conviction. You are outstanding… Your body language, your simmering anger, understanding your pain… In one or two scenes, your pain is so visible and made me sad. My heart went out to you.”

Reacting to the praise, Ranveer replied in the comments, “Shabd toh Mere kam pad gaye yeh dekh kar, Sir. Aap ki kalakari se prerit ho kar bade hue hain, Sir. Aapka aise kehna mere liye bahut bahut badi baat hai. Aap ko koti koti pranaam, Sir. (Words fall short after seeing this, sir. I have grown up inspired by your artistry. Hearing this from you means a great, great deal to me. My deepest respects and salutations to you, sir.”

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 serves as both a continuation and an origin story, tracing the journey of Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, as he takes on a dangerous mission to dismantle a terror network targeting India. The film also features Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

Released on March 19, the film has struck a strong chord with audiences, crossing the Rs 300 crore net mark in India within just three days of its release.