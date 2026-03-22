Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Report Day 3: Ranveer Singh's Film Earns Races Past ₹113 Crore, Enters ₹500 Crore Club Worldwide As Historic Run Continues

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, is rewriting box office records at a blistering pace. While the film has already stormed past massive milestones by Day 3, its Day 2 performance set the tone for what is turning out to be a historic run for Hindi cinema.

According to Sacnilk, the spy thriller witnessed a phenomenal jump on the first day of its release (Thursday), collecting a whopping Rs 102.55 crore nett in India. This came after a strong preview opening of Rs 43 crore on Wednesday, indicating solid audience interest and positive word of mouth right from the start.

On Saturday, the Aditya Dhar-directorial earned a whooping Rs 113 crore at the box office.

Here’s the India nett box office breakdown so far:

Day 0 (Wednesday previews): Rs 43 crore

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 113 crore

Total (Three days + previews): Rs 339.27 crore

The film’s growth over the first three days highlights its strong hold, despite a slight dip on Friday, followed by a massive surge on Saturday. With Sunday (Day 4) being a holiday, trade experts expect another big jump, which could push the extended weekend total closer to the Rs 400–500 crore mark in India alone.

Globally, the film has already crossed the coveted Rs 500 crore milestone. With an overseas gross of Rs 96.50 crore, the worldwide total currently stands at an impressive Rs 501.04 crore, making it one of the fastest Hindi films to achieve this feat.

Reportedly made on a combined budget of Rs 280 crore for both parts, the franchise had already recovered its cost with Part 1. Now, the earnings from Part 2 are translating into massive profits for the makers.

The film follows Ranveer Singh as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, as he rises within the criminal underworld. Featuring a strong ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal, the film’s gripping narrative and high-octane action have clearly struck a chord with audiences.

With momentum on its side, Dhurandhar 2 is now expected to surpass the lifetime collection of its first installment in the coming days.