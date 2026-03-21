Fact Check: Vivek Agnihotri Likes Dhruv Rathee's Post Calling Dhurandhar 2 A 'Propaganda' Film?

Vivek Agnihotri Likes Dhruv Rathee's Post Calling Dhurandhar 2 A 'Propaganda' Film? | Instagram/X

Does The Kashmir Files director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri consider Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge a “propaganda” film? A screenshot showing Vivek allegedly liking a video by Dhruv Rathee, in which he criticises Dhurandhar 2 as propaganda, has been circulating online. But how much truth is there to these claims? Let’s take a closer look below.

In a recent video, Dhruv Rathee asked, "₹500 for a Propaganda Film or ₹500 for your Future?" urging fans to choose between “brain-rotting” on a propaganda film or learning new skills. The post was allegedly liked by filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. A user shared a screenshot on Twitter, writing, "Vivek Agnihotri liking a Dhruv Rathee video calling Dhurandhar 2 a propaganda film was not on my 2026 bingo card."

Vivek Agnihotri liking a Dhruv Rathee video calling Dhurandhar 2 a propaganda film was not on my 2026 bingo card 😭 pic.twitter.com/WXch42Oqaf — r (@bekhayalime) March 21, 2026

However, when later cross-checked, there was no visible like from Agnihotri on the post. While many online claim he may have liked it and then removed the like, his alleged activity quickly went viral.

Several users began calling out Agnihotri for "jumping ships." On a Reddit thread, one user slammed the filmmaker, saying, "This man switches sides like a record changer! Seriously, he is jealous that there is someone who is out there to challenge him." Another added, "Jealousy is a disease."

Despite the claims circulating online, Agnihotri praised the first part of Dhurandhar. After its release, he took to X to share his review, writing, "Just landed back in India after two months and the first thing we did was watch @AdityaDharFilms Dhurandhar." The filmmaker added that the film had blown his mind, saying, "Proud are the only words that come to my mind." He further lauded the writing and vision, noting, "Anyone who knows what goes into making a film would understand what it takes to pull something like this off." This has left many wondering how can he like Dhurandhar's first part and allegedly not like the second one. So far, Agnihotri has not reacted on the claims about him liking Dhurandhar 2 being a "propaganda film post.