Ranveer Singh’s Mom Anju Bhavnani Wears 'Hamza' T-Shirt At 'Dhurandhar 2' Screening; Goes Viral

While Ranveer Singh is basking in the box office success of Dhurandhar 2, it was his mother, Anju Bhavnani, who quietly became one of the most talked-about highlights of a recent screening in Mumbai.

A stylish tribute to her son

At the special screening hosted by the film’s makers, Anju Bhavnani turned heads with a customised black T-shirt featuring Ranveer’s intense on-screen persona, Hamza Ali Mazari. The bold graphic captured the fierce essence of his character, making her outfit both a fashion statement and a proud tribute.

She paired the T-shirt with a sleek black jacket, keeping her look minimal yet powerful. The understated styling ensured that the focus remained on the customised piece, which symbolised her unwavering support for her son’s latest release.

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A family that celebrates together

The heartfelt gesture didn’t stop with her. Ranveer’s sister, Ritika Bhavnani, and other family members have also been spotted sporting customised outfits inspired by the film. Their coordinated looks reflect how deeply invested the family is in celebrating Ranveer’s work and milestones.

Moments like these have struck a chord with fans online, who have praised the Bhavnani family for their warmth and visible encouragement.

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Starry night with a personal touch

The March 19 screening saw several industry names in attendance, including Saumya Tandon and Yami Gautam, but it was Anju’s thoughtful fashion choice that added a personal, emotional layer to the evening.

Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, continues to perform strongly at the box office. Yet beyond its commercial success, it’s moments like these, where family pride meets creativity, that are making headlines.