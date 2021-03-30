'Didn't go to college so never connected with college stories,' says Rana Daggubati

"When I came into the industry, there was nothing, no alternatives. We only had mainstream cinema and I had very little to choose from. I am not someone who did regular love stories. I didn't go to college so I never connected with college stories either. I was not somebody who was a big fan of regular, commercial cinema that were set on patterns of revenge, action and pieces like that," Rana tells IANS.

The actor, whose role as the antagonist Bhallaladeva in the blockbuster "Baahubali" films brought him pan-Indian recognition, says he never considers language as a barrier while signing projects. "I have never kept language as a barrier. All of it eventually came and fell into where I am today, in my comfort zone," he says.