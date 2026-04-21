Did Yuzvendra Chahal Send Flirty Texts To Taniya Chatterjee While Being Married To Dhanashree Verma? Influencer Reveals | file pic

Mumbai: Actor Taniya Chatterjee has found herself at the center of a growing controversy involving cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, after her revelation about a “cute” direct message from him went viral. What began as a casual paparazzi interaction soon spiraled into a larger debate, with social media scrutiny, alleged PR intervention, and even legal tensions entering the picture. The timing of the claim, amid ongoing discussions around Chahal’s past relationship with ex-wife Dhanashree Verma, has only added fuel to the fire, making it one of the most talked-about celebrity controversies of late.



The controversy gained momentum after a recent paparazzi video showed Taniya displaying her Instagram chat with Chahal on camera. In the clip, she revealed that the cricketer had sent her a message in November 2023, complimenting her by calling her “cute.” The video quickly went viral, triggering widespread speculation online. Notably, Chahal had tied the knot with Dhanashree Verma in December 2020, and the two reportedly separated in 2024 before finalising their divorce in 2025. This places the alleged DM firmly within the period of their marriage, further intensifying online chatter.





In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Taniya addressed the speculation surrounding her brief exchange with Chahal, particularly in light of Dhanashree’s past remarks about alleged infidelity early in their marriage. Reacting to those claims, Taniya appeared taken aback and clarified the limited nature of her interaction. “Oh my God. Like, I don’t even know him that well, I barely know him. It was just two DMs, only cute stuff. So that’s it,” she said, dismissing any suggestion of a deeper connection.



When asked about the timing of the messages—especially during the peak of IPL season when Chahal was frequently in the spotlight and surrounded by dating rumours, Taniya admitted she hadn’t initially paid attention to when exactly she received them. “Honestly, I didn’t actually calculate it at that time that when did I receive the DM,” she explained, suggesting that the timeline only became a point of discussion later.

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She further revealed that it was the public reaction that brought the matter into sharper focus for her. “People kept messaging me and telling me that at that time he was married, so people were telling me that while being married he was sending me that message, cute one,” she said, indicating that much of the narrative was driven by external speculation rather than her own interpretation.



Maintaining a neutral and composed stance, Taniya refrained from making any direct allegations against Chahal. Instead, she reiterated that the interaction was brief and harmless, emphasizing that the controversy has been amplified beyond what actually transpired. Her remarks suggest an attempt to distance herself from the escalating drama, even as the issue continues to generate buzz across social and entertainment circles.