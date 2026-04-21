Puja Banerjee Announces Second Pregnancy With Kunal Verma 6 Years After Son's Birth, Flaunts Baby Bump In Video

Television actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma announced that they are expecting their second child. They recently shared the happy news with fans through a YouTube vlog and social media posts.

The couple offered a glimpse into this new chapter of their lives, capturing candid moments from the early days of the pregnancy. Puja later took to Instagram on Tuesday (April 21) to share a special milestone - her reaction to discovering she was pregnant. The video documented her joy upon seeing a positive pregnancy test, followed by snippets from the initial days, including a moment where she flaunted her baby bump in front of the mirror.

Adding a touch of humour to the announcement, Puja captioned the post, “Pregnancy problems and the solution (sic).” The post quickly garnered love from fans and industry friends alike.

Among those congratulating the couple was actress Mouni Roy, who commented, “Heartiest congratulations”, followed by two red heart emojis. Several fans also filled the comment section with warm wishes, with one writing, “best news ever,” while another shared, “your son is going to be the cutest big brother.”

In their YouTube vlog, Puja and Kunal spoke openly about their excitement as well as the realities of expanding their family. The couple discussed the challenges of raising one child while preparing for another, and how they are getting their home ready to welcome the new addition. They also shared their thoughts on parenting and how they plan to balance responsibilities with two children.

For the unversed, Puja and Kunal welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in October 2020. Reflecting on that phase, the couple described parenthood as “a blessing.”

A few months back, Puja found herself at the centre of a major controversy. She and Kunal were previously accused by Bengali film producer Shyam Sundar Dey of kidnapping and extorting money - allegations that led to an FIR being filed against them and sparked media outrage. However, Pooja and Kunal later revealed that it was, in fact, they who were allegedly scammed financially by the producer, losing a substantial amount of money in the process.