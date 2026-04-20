Atlee-Priya Welcome Baby Girl: Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Ananya Panday & Other Celebs Congratulate Couple

Filmmaker Atlee announced the arrival of his second child with wife Priya Atlee on social media on Monday (April 20). The couple has been blessed with a baby girl, and the announcement quickly drew warm wishes from several celebrities across the industry.

Atlee revealed the news with a heartfelt post featuring his son Meer. The image showed the little one celebrating his new role as an elder brother, along with a message that read, "Yay! I've got a baby sister! Big Brother Meer. We, Priya & Atlee, are blessed with a baby girl. April 20th, 2026." He kept his caption simple, writing, "Feeling blessed (sic)."

As soon as the announcement went live, congratulatory messages poured in from friends and colleagues. Actress Kajal Aggarwal shared an enthusiastic note, saying, "Yayyy big congratulations ❤️❤️❤️ lots of love to the little baby girl, parents, grandparents and most of all Meer 😍 (sic)."

Ananya Panday also joined in, commenting, "Biggest congratulations (sic)." Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna reacted with a string of red heart emojis. Actresses like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Huma Qureshi were among others who extended their wishes to the couple.

Atlee and Priya, who got married in November 2014, welcomed their first child, a son named Meer, in January 2023. The name holds a special connection, as it is inspired by Shah Rukh Khan’s father, Meer Taj Mohammed Khan.

On the professional front, Atlee is currently working on his upcoming film Raaka, which remains under production. The project has been generating attention ever since its first look was unveiled on Allu Arjun’s birthday.

Sharing his thoughts at the time, the director wrote, "#Raaka isn’t just a film… it’s a part of me I’ve carried for years. For 18 years, I held on to one idea, never letting it fade. It tested me, shaped me, and stayed with me through everything. And honestly… this is just the beginning (sic)."

While the makers are yet to confirm a release date, Raaka is expected to arrive in theatres in 2027.