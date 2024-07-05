Did You Know? Not Sharvari But Her Alpha Co-Star Alia Bhatt Was First Choice For Munjya

Sharvari and Alia Bhatt | Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are ready to share the screen space in Yash Raj Films' spy universe movie Alpha. This movie has been announced after the success of Aditya Sarpotdar's horror comedy Munjya. As per the reports, Sharvari was not the first choice for Munjiya, but it was her Alpha co-star Alia Bhatt.

Here's What Happened

Munjiya was penned by Yogesh Chandekar, who felt that the movie is female-centric so they considered Alia and even Shraddha Kapoor to play Sharavri's role. According to a report in Indian Express, Aditya stated, “(Yogesh) had seen this film as a female protagonist film where the conflict was that she was in love with her best friend who was a teenager. It was that angle that was being brought in the narrative."

He further stated, "I did not identify with the social referencing in the film as I don’t understand it and it wouldn’t be right for me to comment on it either. I saw the film about these two guys who are in a position in life, in the same space where they were in love with an older girl."

"The hero respected and looked at her in a very sensitive manner. He believed in consent, rather than this guy who was obsessed and crazy about this girl he was in love with and went to the extent of getting her killed," he further added.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy universe film Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail, and produced by Aditya Chopra's YRF films.

On the work front, Sharvari was last seen in Munjya with Abhay Verma, and in Maharaj with Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shalini Pandey.

On the other hand, Alia was last seen in Heart of Stone. She has Jigra, with Vedang Raina and Love & War, with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline.