 Did Trisha Krishnan UNFOLLOW Rumoured Partner Vijay On Instagram? Actress Skips Birthday Post On His 52nd Birthday
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Did Trisha Krishnan UNFOLLOW Rumoured Partner Vijay On Instagram? Actress Skips Birthday Post On His 52nd Birthday

Social media users are speculating about Trisha Krishnan and Vijay's rumoured relationship after she did not publicly wish him on his birthday. Online claims that she unfollowed Vijay have added to the buzz, though there is no confirmation the actress followed him in the first place. Both stars have remained silent on the speculation.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, June 23, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
Did Trisha Krishnan UNFOLLOW Rumoured Partner Vijay On Instagram? Actress Skips Birthday Post On His 52nd Birthday
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Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan has been the subject of dating rumours involving actor Vijay. The speculation gained traction in February after reports claimed that Vijay's wife of nearly three decades, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had filed for divorce, allegedly citing infidelity and an affair with an unnamed actress. This led to Trisha's name being linked to the controversy.

Trisha Krishnan Unfollows Vijay On Instagram

However, fresh rumours of trouble have now surfaced after fans noticed that Trisha did not wish him on his 52nd birthday on June 22, especially since she has often been seen sharing birthday posts for him on social media in the past. Adding more fuel to the speculation, Trisha also appears to have unfollowed her rumoured partner on Instagram.

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However, there is no official confirmation on whether Trisha had ever followed Vijay on Instagram in the first place, making the unfollow claims unverified.

Social media users, meanwhile, have been quick to link these developments to ongoing relationship rumours, though neither Trisha nor Vijay has commented on the speculation.

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